SHAND,
Alexander Patrick (Alex):
27.5.1932 - 28.3.2019
Alex's family, on the first anniversary of his passing, wish to sincerely thank all those who provided love and support to Alex and his family, especially his Vickery Court caregivers, the medical ward of Southland Hospital, his extended family and faithful visitors. To those who sent food, flowers and visited Marie in hospital and at home, your kindness will not be forgotten. To those who attended Alex's funeral, it was a pleasure to share with you our memories and celebrate a much loved family man. To Fr's Hamesh Wyatt and Maurice White, thank you for your help and participation with the lovely Requiem Mass. To Winton and Districts Funeral Services, thank you for your care and compassion shown towards Alex and his family when arranging Alex's fitting farewell. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from Marie, Louise and Wallace, Michael and Kim and their families.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 28, 2020