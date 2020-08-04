ROSS,
Alexander Robert (Lex):
13.12.1935 - 1.08.2020
Of Clyde, formerly of Dunedin (Ross and Homer Windows). Passed peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit, Dunstan Hospital, with his family by his side. Lex fought a long hard fight with humour and determination as we knew he would. Cherished husband of Marian, dearly loved Dad and Dad-in-law of Karen and Stewart MacLeod, Heather and Geoff Bates, and "Dad" of Michael Cranstoun and Michelle (all of Dunedin). Wonderful and dearly loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of Bridget, Andy, and expected baby Harris (Edinburgh); Catriona MacLeod* and Siobhan MacLeod and Mathew Cochrane (London); Samantha, John and Sophie McAtamney (Maniototo) and Joshua Bates and Olivia Brock (Dunedin); Renee and Jaimee Cranstoun (Dunedin). Special friend of Dean (Melbourne) and Julie, Perry and family (Nightcaps). And Bonnie, Lex's loyal wee friend. A celebration of Lex's life will be held at the Affinity Funeral Home, 143 Centennial Ave, Alexandra, on Saturday 8th August 2020, at 12.30pm, followed by a private burial service. Lex's service will be livestreamed, and will be recorded on our website www.affinityfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, donations to the Otago Community Hospice (Central Otago) would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to 2 Albert Drive, Clyde 9330.
(*denotes deceased)
