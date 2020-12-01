PERKINS,
Alexander William (Lex):
20.11.1939 - 29.11.2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family at Hospice Southland. Loved husband of the late Wendy Perkins, loved father and father-in-law of Mark*, Christine and Andrew, Stephen and Sabrina, and Nigel and Samantha, and very special friend of Keri and Lance Pirini. Loved Grandad of Mark, Takoda, Maisie, and Reggie. Loved brother of Brian, Keith*, Mary and Colin*. Due to overseas travel constraints, a service commemorating the life of Lex will be held mid-late January at the Bluff Rugby Club. Date to be advised. Messages to c/o PO Box 1345, Invercargill 9840.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 1, 2020