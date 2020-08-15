Alexander NICOLSON

    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Death Notice

NICOLSON, Alexander
Murdoch (Murdoch):
Formerly of Stirling. Peacefully, at Holmdene Rest Home, Balclutha, on August 7, 2020; aged 90 years. Loved husband of the late May, cherished father and father-in-law of Beverley, Steven and Janette, and Joanne, and a proud grandfather of Karen, Nicole and Todd. Murdoch's family would like to thank the staff of Holmdene Rest Home and the Balclutha Access caregivers for all their care and support given to their father. At Murdoch's request, a private cremation has taken place. Messages to 45 Mount Wallace Road, Stirling, RD 2, Balclutha.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 15, 2020
