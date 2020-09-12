Acknowledgement

McBURNEY,

Alexander (Alex):

20.06.1920 - 05.08.2020

The family of the late Alex McBurney wish to extend their thanks for the support given at the time of the loss of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Special thanks to those that travelled to be with us and to our friends with the baking, flowers and visits. Thank you to the Lakes District Hospital Frankton, and to Hospice Southland, your care of Alex was exceptional. Thank you to Hamish and the team at J Fraser and Sons for your compassionate care of Alex and of his family. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



