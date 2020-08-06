McBURNEY,
Alexander (Alex):
408964 Cpl Dix Amn Coy 2NZEF. Surrounded by his loving family at Hospice Southland, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Aged 100 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of the late Elma. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Marilyn (Invercargill), Robert and Maribel, and the late Criss (Invercargill). Loved Grandad and Pop pop of Paula and Glen McIntyre (Invercargill), Nicola McLachlan (Cromwell), Glenn and Sarah (Christchurch), Paul and Leah (Auckland), Craig and Leeann (Invercargill), and Corinne and Fa (Invercargill). Loved Great-Grandad of Billie, Logan, Campbell, Kyle, Tayler, Rico, Mika, Jade, Kaiden, Isla, Elsie, Hudson, and Phoenix.
"I did it my way."
Alex's life will be celebrated on Monday, August 10, at 10.30am, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Private interment to follow. No flowers by request. Messages to 233 Chelmsford Street or to Alex's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020