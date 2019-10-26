Acknowledgement

IRWIN, Alexander McKelvie

(Sandy):

Tricia, Wendy and Kevin Farrell, Brendon, and families, would like to thank all the people who visited and brought flowers, cards and baking, and their support, which was very much appreciated. Thank you to Bev Knapp for officiating and to the speakers, Iona Quinn, Wendy Farrell, Kelly Knapp, Laurie Latta and Bill Butler. To Tracey from Gore District Nursing and Helen from Hospice thank you for your support so that we could keep Sandy at home - we couldn't have done it without you. Thanks also to Leisa, Else and Graeme from Southern Funeral Home who helped with compassion for Sandy's final preparations. Please accept our grateful thanks as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere gratitude.



Published in Southland Times on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers