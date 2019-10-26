IRWIN, Alexander McKelvie
(Sandy):
Tricia, Wendy and Kevin Farrell, Brendon, and families, would like to thank all the people who visited and brought flowers, cards and baking, and their support, which was very much appreciated. Thank you to Bev Knapp for officiating and to the speakers, Iona Quinn, Wendy Farrell, Kelly Knapp, Laurie Latta and Bill Butler. To Tracey from Gore District Nursing and Helen from Hospice thank you for your support so that we could keep Sandy at home - we couldn't have done it without you. Thanks also to Leisa, Else and Graeme from Southern Funeral Home who helped with compassion for Sandy's final preparations. Please accept our grateful thanks as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere gratitude.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 26, 2019