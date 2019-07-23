IRWIN, Alexander McKelvie
(Sandy):
Passed away at home after a short illness, on Monday, July 22, 2019, in his 84th year. Dearly loved husband of Valerie Patricia (Trish), loved father and father-in-law of Wendy and Kevin Farrell (Pirongia), the late Mark, Brendon (Wyndham), and friend of Kelly Knapp (Invercargill). A loved Grandad Sandy of Joshua, Gemma and Arthur (U.S.A), Laura and Shaun, Jaimee and Ethan, Annabel, Jarrod and Bobbi, and loved Pa of Indie. A service to celebrate Sandy's life will be held in the Gore RSA Function Room, on Thursday, July 25, at 1.30pm, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland and Gore District Nurses. Messages to 35 North Terrace, Gore, 9710.
Published in Southland Times from July 23 to July 24, 2019