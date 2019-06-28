CLEARWATER,
Alexander Bently (Lex):
14.5.1952 - 26.6.2019
After a courageous battle, Alex passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of the late Ailsa Clearwater. Much loved father and father-in-law of Gregory, Shelley and Michael Hitchcox. Loved grandad of Keaton, Shqkira, K'lee and Osian. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ian and Valerie, Jill and Bob Krause. Loved uncle of Kerry and Karl, Tony and Nelly, Aron and Rose; and Shannon. Thanks to the staff of Ward 8C Dunedin Hospital for their care of Alex.
What we keep in memory is ours unchanged forever.
A service for Alex will be held in Campbell & Sons chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 11.00am, on Saturday, June 29, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Clearwater family C/- Ian Clearwater, 41 Robertson Street, Frankton, Queenstown 9300.
Published in Southland Times from June 28 to June 29, 2019