WILSON,
Albert Ronald (Ron):
Of Kaka Point. On January 30, 2020, Ron passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Otago Community Hospice, Dunedin; aged 84 years. Much loved husband of Oriel, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Selena and Michael Wallace (Gore), Vivienne and Ian Thorne (Dunedin), Matthew and Tracey Wilson (Cape Town), Daniel and Annina Wilson (Perth), Benjamin and Alexandra Wilson (Wanaka), a loved and adored Grandfather (Pop) of Thomas, Louisa, Nahum and Joel Wallace; Nicole Wilson; Eli and Caleb Wilson; a loved brother and brother-in-law of Ernie and Barbara Wilson (Mossburn) and their family. Funeral details to follow. Messages to 5 Hill Street, Kaka Point 9271.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 1, 2020