VASS,

Albert Alexander (Bert):

Rex, Joy, Wayne, Trevor, Helen and families thank everyone for their love and support shown to us with the sad and unexpected loss of Bert. All the visits, phone calls, cards, flowers, food and thoughtfulness of so many within our community was very much appreciated. As a family we were grateful to be able to hold the service due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Special thanks to Hammond and Ryder Funeral Service for all their kindness and the extra work that was required. Tracey Hicks, thank-you for leading such a moving service. To the Mataura Rugby Club, your haka and guard of honour was moving and much appreciated. To Paul Bruce, your piping was heartfelt. To the Mataura RSA, we appreciated your message at the cemetery and the lovely afternoon tea. To the Mataura Medical Centre, we are grateful for the care given to Bert over the years. Please accept this as our personal message of thanks to you all.

