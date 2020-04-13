THOMSON,
Albert John (Bert):
Sadly passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Waikiwi Gardens Rest Home aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lenora, awesome Dad to Lenora and Wayne Scott, Kate and Lindsay McDermott (Queensland), Helen and Tony Wilkes (Perth), Karen Thomson and Darren Mills (Queenstown). Loved Grandad of Hayden and Megan McDermott, Julia McDermott, Jenna Scott and Daniel Kersten, Peter Scott and Kayla Leonard, Kelly and Rachael Wilkes and GGD to his 9 great-grandchildren and special friend of Ann. In keeping with Bert's wishes he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to 175 Dome Street, Invercargill or email
[email protected]
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020