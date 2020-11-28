SUDDABY, Albert Heydon:

"Dad's are like sunflowers, heads and shoulders above the rest"

In Loving Memory of our Dad, 1 year on.

We think about you always,

Our memories of you so dear,

Your love of music, chocolate, cars and horses

always brings a special tear,

If only we could have a hug,

a chat or a laugh.

Dad, we all miss you so and wish that you were here.

But we know that it was time,

And so we have to think of you and smile.

Dad, you will always be

in our hearts,

walking forever beside us, until we meet again.

Arohanui Rangimaria, Tim, Glen, Ellen and whanau.





