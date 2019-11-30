SUDDABY, Albert (Heydon):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019; in his 76th year. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Maria for a wonderful 50 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Tim and Colleen, Glen and Mandi, and Ellen and Mark Pe'a, loved grandad of Mitchell, Jacob, Liam, Manawa, Ramai, and a much loved brother, uncle and friend. A service to celebrate Heydon's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, December 3, at 11.00am, interment to follow at the Orepuki Cemetery, arriving approx. 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Guide Dog Puppies would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 61 Wye Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 30, 2019