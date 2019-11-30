Albert SUDDABY

Guest Book
  • "Dear Rangi Maria and family. Sincere condolences on the..."
    - Shirley Cranstoun
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Orepuki Cemetery
Death Notice

SUDDABY, Albert (Heydon):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019; in his 76th year. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Maria for a wonderful 50 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Tim and Colleen, Glen and Mandi, and Ellen and Mark Pe'a, loved grandad of Mitchell, Jacob, Liam, Manawa, Ramai, and a much loved brother, uncle and friend. A service to celebrate Heydon's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, December 3, at 11.00am, interment to follow at the Orepuki Cemetery, arriving approx. 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Guide Dog Puppies would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 61 Wye Street, Invercargill 9812.

Published in Southland Times on Nov. 30, 2019
