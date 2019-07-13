REECE,
Albert Ernest John (Albie):
On Thursday, July 11, 2019, peacefully at home. Loved husband and soulmate of Joy. Loved father and father-in-law of Joanne and Paul (Perth), Wayne, Kaylene and Bernie, loved grandfather and great- grandfather of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved stepfather and father-in-law of Craig and Jessie, Shane and Julieanne (Perth), Shari and Jamie (Perth), loved Albie of his step-grandchildren. Albie will be resting at home. A service for Albie will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Wednesday, July 17, at 11.00am. Messages to 26 Enniskillen Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from July 13 to July 15, 2019