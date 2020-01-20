POOLE,
Albert William (Bert):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Heather. Loved father and father-in-law of Fiona, Alan and Sue, and the late Adrian. Loved Grandad of James, Sarah (GrandBert), Bayleigh, Kerry and Taniesha. Loved great-grandad of Devon. Respected friend of Lindsay. Family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Wyndham Rest Home and Peacehaven Retirement Village for their devoted care of Bert. A service for Bert will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2.00pm, at the Tokanui Memorial Hall. Private Cremation will follow. Messages to 13 Duncan Street, Tokanui, or to Bert's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 20, 2020