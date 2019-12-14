Acknowledgement

DUFF, Albert (Bert):

Ruby and the Duff and Rabbidge families, would like to thank everyone for their support and caring during Bert's illness and recent passing. Thank you to everyone who visited Bert in hospital, and to those who helped us in any way. We appreciated all the gifts of food, flowers, and messages of love and sympathy we received. Thank you to everyone who attended Bert's funeral. A special thank you to Ngaire, and to all who took part in the service by speaking or singing. Bert would have been honoured and touched by the lovely service. Thank you Ross for your professional and personal care. We would like to especially thank the ladies who helped to care for Bert at home before he passed away. He appreciated your help and enjoyed your company. Please accept this as a personal thank you from us all.



