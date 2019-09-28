DUFF, Albert Gordon (Bert):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Southland Hospital. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Ruby and Ailsa.* Loved father, stepfather and father-in-law of Allan and Val Duff, Ronald and Sandra Duff, Lynley and David Stevens, Jan Duff*, Robyn and Marko Celebi, Martin and Valerie Rabbidge, Gordon and Julie Rabbidge, Lynley and Lindsay Rhind, Helen Maxwell*, Lindsay Maxwell and Julie Munro. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather of all his 24 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bill and Avis Duff*, Frank and Joyce Dawson*. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Bert will be held at the Invercargill Workingmens Club, 154 Esk Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. His interment will follow at Edendale Cemetery. Online tributes amy be left on Bert's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019