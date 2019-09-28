Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert DUFF. View Sign Death Notice



DUFF, Albert Gordon (Bert):

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Southland Hospital. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Ruby and Ailsa.* Loved father, stepfather and father-in-law of Allan and Val Duff, Ronald and Sandra Duff, Lynley and David Stevens, Jan Duff*, Robyn and Marko Celebi, Martin and Valerie Rabbidge, Gordon and Julie Rabbidge, Lynley and Lindsay Rhind, Helen Maxwell*, Lindsay Maxwell and Julie Munro. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather of all his 24 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bill and Avis Duff*, Frank and Joyce Dawson*. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Bert will be held at the Invercargill Workingmens Club, 154 Esk Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. His interment will follow at Edendale Cemetery. Online tributes amy be left on Bert's tribute page at

frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

(*denotes deceased)







DUFF, Albert Gordon (Bert):Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Southland Hospital. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Ruby and Ailsa.* Loved father, stepfather and father-in-law of Allan and Val Duff, Ronald and Sandra Duff, Lynley and David Stevens, Jan Duff*, Robyn and Marko Celebi, Martin and Valerie Rabbidge, Gordon and Julie Rabbidge, Lynley and Lindsay Rhind, Helen Maxwell*, Lindsay Maxwell and Julie Munro. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather of all his 24 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bill and Avis Duff*, Frank and Joyce Dawson*. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Bert will be held at the Invercargill Workingmens Club, 154 Esk Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. His interment will follow at Edendale Cemetery. Online tributes amy be left on Bert's tribute page at(*denotes deceased) Published in Southland Times from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers