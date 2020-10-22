MacDONALD,
Alastair (Paul, Mac):
Passed away surrounded by his loving family, at his favourite holiday location in Noosa, on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Special soulmate and dearly loved husband to Pauline. Most amazing Dad and father-in-law to Kirsten and Brian, Stewart and Belinda. Treasured Mac to Alena, Mitchell, Keiran and Emily. Mac was greatly respected by his loving family and friends.
'A True MacDonald/Heggie Warrior'
The Celebration of Mac's Life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 9.30am, Parkview Chapel, Allambe Memorial Park, Nerang-Broadbeach Road, Nerang QLD 4211.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 22, 2020