YOUNG, Alan James:
Formerly of Waihoka, after a short illness. Alan slipped away in the loving arms of the Rose Lodge staff and family on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Loved brother of Mervyn, Dorothy Fox, Betty Sandilands and Keith (all deceased). Loved uncle Alan of Marilyn Welsh, Geoffrey Young, Ainslie Adamson, Garth Young, Ian Young, Trevor Young, Alison Harvey, Alan Sandilands, Nicky Tall, and the late Carolyn Young. Loved great-uncle to al his nieces and nephews.
At Rest
Special thanks to the caring staff at Rose Lodge for your love and care over 4 1/2 years. In accordance with Alan's wishes a private family service is to be held. Online tributes may be made to Alan's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 8, 2020