Tragically, on June 26, 2020, as the result of an accident; aged 52 years. Dearly loved and cherished son of Alan and Pat Teraki, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Claire and Paul (Rawene), Lisa (Dunedin), Kerry and Tania (Sydney), and a much loved Uncle of Tawini, Te Hau, Kaahu and their partners, Reuben, and great-uncle of Aewa. Loved grandson of the late Phyllis and Mason Teraki and a much loved nephew and cousin of the Teraki whanau. Dearly loved grandson of the late Douglas and Ailsa Crossan (Kelso), and dearly loved nephew of the late John and Lynette Crossan, and a loved cousin of Tee Jay (Gore).

Moe mai ra e te whanauka

A service of farewell for Dean will be held on Thursday, July 2, at 1.30pm, in the South Otago Town and Country Club, Yarmouth Street, Balclutha, then leaving for the Balclutha Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Emergency Services would be appreciated and may be left at Dean's service. Messages to 63 Essex Street, Balclutha 9230.

Doug Nesbit

Funeral Services Ltd

Balclutha, & Milton

www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz



