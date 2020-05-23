ROSS, Alan (Herbert):
Of Invercargill. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, aged 90. Loving husband of Colleen Ross (dec. March 23, 2019) and loving father of Michael, John, David, Andrew, and Vanessa. A great man who loved his family and contributed to the community through his involvement in Rotary and Diabetes Southland. A private family burial service was held on Friday, May 22. Please send any messages to Avenal Park Funeral Home, PO Box 1345, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on May 23, 2020