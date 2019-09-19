McDOWALL, Alan Roger:
Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, aged 46 years. Dearly loved son of Val and Ian. Loved brother and brother-in-law of twin Diane and Scott Sutton, Trevor (Ox) and Jacqui, Neil and Carmel, and Allison and Glen Collie. Beloved uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, on Monday, September 23, at 10.00am, the service will conclude with the burial at the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to his family and friends of Southland Disability Enterprises would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 103 Mary street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019