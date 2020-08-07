KING, Alan James:
28.08.1947-07.08.2018
Our most dearly loved and wonderful husband, Dad, father-in-law and Grandad.
We miss you,
we love you,
we remember you.
Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.
Much love always - Carole, Alana, Sonya and Isaac and Jaxon xxxxx.
KING, Alan James:
Our dearly loved and respected son and brother.
Treasured memories of
your life well lived.
Forever remembered
With love - Dad, Shirley, Neil, Judith, Lindsay and Wayne
KING, Alan James:
Outstanding artistic talent, wonderful eye for detail, exceptional window dresser and display artist, superb picture framer, photographic artist, petrol head enthusiast, friend to many, well respected in the community and by his many clients at Framed on Windsor.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 7, 2020