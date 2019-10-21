HUGHES, Alan Herbert:
Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, October 19, 2019, aged 67. Loved son of the late Charlie and Elise Hughes. Loved brother of Mervyn*, John, Noel, Kevin*, Edith and Gordon. Loved husband of the late Anne Marie. Loved stepfather of Darcy Bartlett-Hughes. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A farewell for Alan will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 11.00am, at Southland Crematorium, Rockdale Road, Invercargill. Messages to 85 Tramway Road, Invercargill, or to Alan's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019