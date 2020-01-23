GREEN, Alan Fancis:
Passed away peacefully at Gore Hospital on Wednesday, January 22, 2020; aged 93 years. Loved father of Trevor and Masami Green (Christchurch), Heather Heemi (Blenheim), Dianne and Lionel McNaughton (Invercargill), and Tawa (Jinx) Heemi (Bay of Plenty). Cherished grandad of Aaron and Jodie Green (Gore), Sheldan and Carleen Heemi (Blenheim), Renee and Heemi Hekerangi (Bay of Plenty), and Miaki Green (Christchurch). Loved great-grandfather of his 14 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held in the Gore RSA Function Room, Bowler Avenue on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. A special thanks to the Doctors and Nursing staff at Invercargill and Gore Hospital. Messages to Aaron Green, 25 Clyde Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020