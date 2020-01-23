Alan GREEN

Guest Book
  • "Deepest Sympathy to all a much loved Gentleman will be..."
    - Cathy Christie
  • "will miss his sense of humour thinking of the family at..."
    - margaret hoffman
  • "My Love and Deepest Sympathy to Aaron and Jodie and All..."
    - Trish Gutschlag
  • "Will be sadly missed . The mcmurdo family Jackie, John, ..."
    - Jackie Adlam
  • "Loved and will be sadly missed , we will be forever..."
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:30 p.m.
the Gore RSA Function Room
Bowler Avenue
View Map
Death Notice

GREEN, Alan Fancis:
Passed away peacefully at Gore Hospital on Wednesday, January 22, 2020; aged 93 years. Loved father of Trevor and Masami Green (Christchurch), Heather Heemi (Blenheim), Dianne and Lionel McNaughton (Invercargill), and Tawa (Jinx) Heemi (Bay of Plenty). Cherished grandad of Aaron and Jodie Green (Gore), Sheldan and Carleen Heemi (Blenheim), Renee and Heemi Hekerangi (Bay of Plenty), and Miaki Green (Christchurch). Loved great-grandfather of his 14 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held in the Gore RSA Function Room, Bowler Avenue on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. A special thanks to the Doctors and Nursing staff at Invercargill and Gore Hospital. Messages to Aaron Green, 25 Clyde Street, Gore 9710.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.