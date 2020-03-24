FALCONER, Alan Ewan:
Died peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in the skilled care of Albany House staff, aged 83 years. Loved husband of Shirley for 57 years, loved father of Breck, Fraser, and Lachlan, father-in-law of Helen, and Sarah, and proud grandfather of Elliot, and Bonnie. A private graveside service will be held. After the lifting of the COVID19 restrictions, a memorial service for Alan will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Southland
https://www.hospicesouthland.org.nz/pages/donation/. Messages to PO Box 214, Gore 9740.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020