BROWN, Alan:

14.01.20

Florence, Jean, David, Andrew, Malcolm, Richard and families would like to thank everyone for their kindness shown to us in the recent passing of Alan with visits, phone calls, cards, baking, hugs and prayers that have helped us through this time of grief. Thank you to Southern Funeral Home who arranged everything very well. The speakers were much appreciated; Neil McPhail, Ivan Leslie, David Kingsford, George Cook and Pianist Jo Dodds. Thank you to the Guard of Honour by Gore Pakeke Lions and the Gore RSA. Thank you to the Calvin Church Ladies for the afternoon tea.



