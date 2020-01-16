BROWN, Alan Robert:
208470 Gunner 2NZEF K.Force. Passed away peacefully at Southland Hospital, on Tuesday, 14 January 2020, in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of Florence and the late Margaret, loved father and father-in-law of Jean and Rex Corlett (Christchurch), David and Karen (Gore), Andrew and Wendy (Colorado Springs), Malcolm and Jo (Gore), Richard and Trish (Kaitaia), and a much loved Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held in Calvin Community Church, Robertson Street, Gore, on Wednesday, 22 January, at 1.00pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. Messages to 141 Kakapo Street, Gore 9710.
