Acknowledgement

Neilson, Ailsa Margaret:



Trevor and Paulina, Sandra and Rob McMurdo and families wish to express our heartfelt thanks to all those who gave us their support and love at the time of Mum's passing. The visits, phone calls, text messages, baking, food, many cards and the beautiful flowers we received were very much appreciated. Thank you all for your attendance at the service for Ailsa and to the relatives and friends who travelled long distances to be with us. Our much-loved Mother, Mother-in-law, Nana and Great-Nana would have been pleased that many of her friends known through a variety of circles were present. To the St John Ambulance Service, A & E and Surgical Ward staff at Southland Hospital who looked after Ailsa for a short time, thank you. As always, your care and compassion are to be admired. Reverend Richard Johnson and staff at McDonalds & Weston, thank you for all you did to make Ailsa's service such a special occasion to remember. Please all accept our grateful thanks.



