WALLACE,
Aileen May (nee Crawford):
On February 8, 2020, Aileen passed away peacefully at Clutha Views Lifecare, Balclutha; in her 90th year. Loved wife of *Mike Wallace, much loved mother and mother-in-law of *John and Nemia MacManus, Shirley and Noel Kerr, Glenda MacManus, Colin and Doreen MacManus, and Noeline MacManus, loved Nana of Ryan; Paula, and Karen; Tarla, Freedom, Georgia, and Blaise, and loved Nana of her great and great-great-grandchildren. Special friend of Rikki, Kara, and Tony. As per Aileen's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to PO Box 52, Balclutha 9240.
(*denotes deceased)
Doug Nesbit Funerals Services Ltd
Balclutha, & Milton.
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 14, 2020