GRIERSON,
Aileen Joy (Parker):
Passed away peacefully at Margaret Wilson Rest Home on February 23, 2020; in her 92nd year. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Judith Parker, Joy and Colin Burt, Anne and Robert Grant, Kaye Parker and Grant Baily (Alexandra). Loved Grandma of Ashlee and Josh, Chris and Jade, Thomas and Kizandra; Kirstin and Sam, David and Rachel. Loved great-grandma of Preston, Oston, Esther; Nakita, Jayce and Sophia. Special friend of the late Joc. Special thanks to the staff of Margaret Wilson Rest Home for their care of Mum over the past 6 years and to Dr Anneke Pribis. A memorial service to celebrate Aileen's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to The Red Cross with be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to Anne Grant, 50 Sullivans Road, RD 2, Timaru 7972.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020