Aileen Mary (nee Hollows):

11.11.1963 - 18.9.2020

Passed away peacefully at Clutha Health First, Balclutha, on Friday, September 18, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Aileen was surrounded by family and slipped away with dignity. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Steve for 34 years, and devoted mother to Hannah, and Abby. Loved daughter of Wattie* and Alice Hollows, and sister of Wayne, and Liz. Daughter-in-law of Bob* and Lynda Kaan and Neil and Robyn Clarke (Sydney). Sister-in-law to Michelle and Phil (Melbourne).

Aileen will leave a huge hole in many lives.

Special thanks to Chris Jackson and the team at Mercy, the lovely nurses at 8C in Dunedin, Hospice Otago, the District and ward nurses at Clutha Health First, and ambo's Ken and Suzie for taking care of her. A service for Aileen will be held in the Owaka Memorial Community Hall, on Thursday, September 24, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. The service will be streamed on Zoom. To register for the Zoom service please email your name to

(*denotes deceased)

