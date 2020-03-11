McLAREN,
Agnes Rhoda (Ag):
Died November 9, 2019 at Christchurch. Loved wife of the late Rodney James McLaren. Mother and mother-in-law of Ricki and Kerry McLaren, Daryl, Janelle and Steve Todd, Sonya and Paul Wood, and Dwayne. Treasured grandmother and great-grandmother. The family invites you to join us as we inter Mum's ashes with her beloved Rod at 3.00pm on Saturday, March 14, at Eastern Cemetery, Invercargill, in a brief informal service. All welcome.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020