McLAREN, Agnes Rhoda:

Aged 77 years, of Rangiora (formerly of Invercargill). Loved wife of the late Rod. Mother and mother-in-law of Rick and Kerry McLaren, Daryl McLaren, Janelle and Steve Todd, Sonya and Paul Wood, Dwayne McLaren. Treasured Nana of Alana, and Hayden McLaren, Stephanie, and Melissa McLaren, Matthew, and Michael Houlden, Mallory, and Taylor Wood, Tillie McLaren. Great-grandmother to Elliot, Willow, and Luka, Maddie, Kael, Elijah, and Addison. After a long battle Agnes passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, Merivale, Christchurch, on Saturday, November 9, 2019. In accordance with her wishes, Agnes was cremated and will be interred with her beloved Rod at a date to be advised in early 2020. All will be welcome to attend at that time. The McLaren family extend their appreciation to all who have helped and supported over the last two and a half years. Any messages to Sonya Wood,

82 Edinburgh Crescent, Invercargill 9810.

"OFFS"



