MARSHALL,
Agnes Jean "Auntie Ag":
31.08.1932 - 29.05.2020
It is with great sadness the family advise the passing of Agnes. Loved daughter of Jim* and Maggie* Marshall. Loved and special sister of Shirley* Shaw. Loved aunt of David* and Genevieve, Kay, Michael and Lyn, Anthony and Joanne. Loved great-aunt of Leon and Leanne, Jacinta and Luke, Marshall and Keely, Sarah and Renee. Loved great-great-aunt of Brooke and James. As per Agnes's wishes, a Family Celebration has been held. Messages to 76 Banks Street, Invergargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on June 6, 2020