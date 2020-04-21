HENDERSON, Agnes Bell
(Nessie) (nee McGill-Brown):
Passed away peacefully at the Observatory Village Rest Home, on April 17, 2020, aged 94. Ness was the dearly loved wife of the late Ashley; dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Owen and Sue Henderson and the late Sue McAuley; dearly loved Nana and Nana Nessie of Vicki and Ruben, Leonie and Joshua; Daniel and Danielle (London); Tom and Jodie, Luka, Kirwan and Adelyn (Toowoomba); Richard (Brisbane); Jill and Sam, Sydney, Casey and McKenna; and Nick (Brisbane). Owing to the current situation, Nessie will be cremated and her ashes interred in a private ceremony at a later date. Messages to Owen and Sue Henderson, 51 Main Street, Weston 9401.
Wall's Funeral Services
49 Humber Street
Oamaru (03) 434 8266
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 21, 2020