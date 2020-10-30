Agnes HARVEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes HARVEY.
Service Information
Macdonald & Weston Funeral Home
131 Yarrow St
Invercargill , Southland
032182156
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
30 Doon Street
Invercargill
View Map
Death Notice

HARVEY, Agnes Ellen:
Nessie passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2020, in the care of Bainfield Park Rest Home, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Hector who died far too young and long-time friend of Malcom*. Special Mum of Graham*, Doug and Debbie, Rodger and Devi, Richard and Jan, Geoff and Rosie. Nessie's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a blessing to her. A service to celebrate Nessie's life will be held in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 30 Doon Street, Invercargill, on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by an interment at the Eastern Cemetery.
'All I have seen teaches
me to trust the Creator for
all I have not seen'
Emerson
Messages to Harvey Family, PO Box 632, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)

logo
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.