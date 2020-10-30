HARVEY, Agnes Ellen:
Nessie passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2020, in the care of Bainfield Park Rest Home, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Hector who died far too young and long-time friend of Malcom*. Special Mum of Graham*, Doug and Debbie, Rodger and Devi, Richard and Jan, Geoff and Rosie. Nessie's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a blessing to her. A service to celebrate Nessie's life will be held in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 30 Doon Street, Invercargill, on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by an interment at the Eastern Cemetery.
'All I have seen teaches
me to trust the Creator for
all I have not seen'
Emerson
Messages to Harvey Family, PO Box 632, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020