HALLORAN, Agnes (Nan):

On December 21, 2019, our mum passed away peacefully at Elmslie House, Wanaka. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill and the late Ian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Erin, Maureen and Colin, Ann and Robert, the late Christopher, Maris and Billy and Janine. Loved grandmother of Bede, Courtney, Melanie and Charlotte, and loved great-grandmother of Matthew, Lucy, Hunter and Jack. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Elmslie House for their loving care, gentleness and professionalism. Special thanks to Kim for her constant kindness and compassion. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, 154 Aubrey Street, Wanaka on Tuesday, December 24, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 7 Rowan Court, Wanaka.

