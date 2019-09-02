GEMMELL,
Agnes May (May):
On August 29, 2019, peacefully at Edith Cavell, Christchurch, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James (Jim), cherished mother and mother-in-law of Marie, Robert and Debbie, much loved nana of Julian and Tania, René and Rebecca, Hannah and Simon; Marcus and Suzie, Robert and Jan, Sam and Ruth, Kathleen and Dean; much loved great-nana of Tayla, and Aiden; Hudson; and Alexis. Special thanks to all the staff at Edith Cavell for the wonderful care given to May. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late May Gemmell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with May's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 2, 2019