KELSO, Adrienne Margaret:
Peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Summerset Village at Wigram, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John for 67 years. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Jocelyn and John Hardy; Alistair and Barbara; Denis and Mary and the late Lyn; Merv and Carol. Loved Grandmother of Luke, Cara, Adam, James, Samuel, Aleisha, Ryan, Megan, Cameron, Ben, Jordan and their wives and partners. Much loved by her great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter. Loved sister of the late Lindsay and Muriel and Lorna Glassey; Lois and the late Peter Thompson; Dianne and Arthur Nicholas. Dearly loved sister-in-law of Robin and Maureen Kelso, Elizabeth and the late Robin Gold, the late David and Janice Kelso; the late Roger and Margaret Kelso. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews. Messages to the Kelso family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to the Order of St. John would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online at bit.ly/amkelso1711 A celebration of Adrienne's life, will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 21, 2020