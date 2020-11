KELSO, Adrienne Margaret:Peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Summerset Village at Wigram, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John for 67 years. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Jocelyn and John Hardy; Alistair and Barbara; Denis and Mary and the late Lyn; Merv and Carol. Loved Grandmother of Luke, Cara, Adam, James, Samuel, Aleisha, Ryan, Megan, Cameron, Ben, Jordan and their wives and partners. Much loved by her great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter. Loved sister of the late Lindsay and Muriel and Lorna Glassey; Lois and the late Peter Thompson; Dianne and Arthur Nicholas. Dearly loved sister-in-law of Robin and Maureen Kelso, Elizabeth and the late Robin Gold, the late David and Janice Kelso; the late Roger and Margaret Kelso. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews. Messages to the Kelso family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to the Order of St. John would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online at bit.ly/amkelso1711 A celebration of Adrienne's life, will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.