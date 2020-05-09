WALLACE, Adrianne Marie:
Passed away peacefully at Gore Hospital (Hilton) on Thursday, May 7, 2020, aged 83 years. Loved wife of the late David (Sonny) Wallace, loved mother and mother-in-law of Niccolette (No. 1) and Gigs, Melonie and Lucian, Jamie and Cindy and very loved by her grandchildren - the favourite Kimmy and Brent, CJ and Patrick, and Laurette, and a loved Grandma of Rose; Kaitlin and Liam. Special thank you to all the nurses that came into her life and the doctors for persevering with her care, also for the great care she received at Resthaven Village, Gore. Private cremation has been held and a private family gathering will be held at Gig's. Messages to 2 Culling Terrace, Mataura 9712.
Published in Southland Times on May 9, 2020