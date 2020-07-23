KNOWLER,
Adrian Robert (Addy):
Suddenly at his home, dearly loved eldest son of the late Bernard and Nola Knowler, loving brother, and brother-in-law of *Jenny, *Marilyn, Daryl and Annette Christchurch, Raylene and Paul Wallacetown, Elvin and Sherrie Invercargill. Loved uncle to his many nephews and nieces. A private cremation has been held. A memorial of Adrian's life will be held from 4.00pm on Friday, July 24, at Elvin and Sherrie's place for family and friends to celebrate his life. Messages to Knowler family, 69 Bond Street, Invercargill, 9810 or can be left on Obituary page at www.distinctfunerals.co.nz.
Published in Southland Times from July 23 to July 24, 2020