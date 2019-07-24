McDONALD,
Adeline Rose Elizabeth:
Died at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Bruce; mother and mother-in-law of Pauline and Keith; Roger; Neil and Rosa; Lynley and Bruce; and Nicky and Roger, grandma of Elizabeth, Matthew, and Laurel; John, and Suzie; Kate, Hamish, Doug, and James; and Adam, and Simon, great-grandma of Rebekah, Daniel, Melody, Keshia, Annika, Thomas, Jessica, Addison, Georgia, Gaige, Dantae, Ryan, Kobe, Caleb, Lucas, and Kyran. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Adeline McDonald, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch, 8545. A Celebration of Adeline's life will be held in Harewood Crematorium Chapel, corner Johns and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, Christchurch, on Saturday, July 27, at 11.00am.
Published in Southland Times on July 24, 2019