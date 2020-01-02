WARD,

Adele Shirley (Freebird):

12.02.1984 - 01.01.2010

You'll never be forgotten,

That simply cannot be,

As long as I am living

I'll carry you with me.

Safely tucked within my heart

Your light will always shine,

A glowing ember never stilled

Throughout the end of time.

No matter what the future brings

Or what may lie ahead,

I know that you will walk with me

Along the path I tread.

So rest my angel, be at peace

and let your soul fly free,

One day I'll join your glorious flight

For all eternity.

Love - Mum and Carol.





