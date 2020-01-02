WARD,
Adele Shirley (Freebird):
12.02.1984 - 01.01.2010
You'll never be forgotten,
That simply cannot be,
As long as I am living
I'll carry you with me.
Safely tucked within my heart
Your light will always shine,
A glowing ember never stilled
Throughout the end of time.
No matter what the future brings
Or what may lie ahead,
I know that you will walk with me
Along the path I tread.
So rest my angel, be at peace
and let your soul fly free,
One day I'll join your glorious flight
For all eternity.
Love - Mum and Carol.
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 2, 2020