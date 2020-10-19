Adam DYNES

Death Notice

DYNES,
Adam Richard (Dick):
Passed away peacefully, at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved Dickie of the late Felicity, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Stephen Dynes, Tracey Spiers, and the late Jenny Dyes, Bronwyn and Michael Cowles, Boyd and Kim Dynes, Malcolm and Paula Dynes, and devoted Granddad of Judy and Philip Dynes, Laura and Blair Rabbidge, Nick Dynes, Theo and Verity Dynes.
"Ploughed his last furrow, time for rest the day is done."
A service for Dick will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Tuesday, October 20, at 11.00am, private cremation to follow. Dick's family would like to pay tribute to and thank the wonderful staff at Windsor Park Care Home for the time Dick (and chocolate) spent in their care. Messages to Dynes family, RD3, Gore 9773.

Published in Southland Times on Oct. 19, 2020
