BAZLEY,

Absalom Waata (Abby):

25 July 1971 – 29 July 2020

49 years, passed away in Singapore aboard his ship the Pacific Dove. Loving husband to Rachael Bazley (nee Young), father to Jade Attfield-Bazley (Bluff), Shaye Graham and Orion Daley-Coers and Milan Bazley (Perth). Granddad to Aleesya Attfield. Dearly beloved son of Louise Fowler and the late Stephen Bazley. Absolutely awesome brother of the late Jimmy Lawerence, Roland Bazley (Auckland), Deborah Hayman (Tasmania), Tony Bazley (London), Aarnon and Mike Horler, and Amarin Bazley and Kimiora Raea. Cherished Grandson (Abby-Rose) of Mick and Honey Fowler. Loved uncle, nephew and cousin, and a great friend to many. Abby is resting with his family in Perth. Services to be held August 14, 2020 at Pinnaroo Valley Memorial Park, Perth, at 3.30pm (AWST), and J Fraser & Son, Invercargill, at 7.30pm (NZST). Ab's family invite you to join them to celebrate his life at J Fraser & Son Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 7.30pm, Friday, August 14, where we will join with his family in Perth via interactive livestream, with a supper to follow. Messages to the Fowler Family, 40 Greenpoint Road, RD 11 Invercargill, or to Absalom's tribute page at







