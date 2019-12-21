WILSON, Aaron John Lloyd:
Passed away peacefully, with great strength and courage, on Friday, December 20, 2019, aged 30 years. Deeply loved son of Trevor and Jan, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Carla and Tim, Matt and Lee, Ben and Lucy, Kate and Tristan, and adored Uncle of the late Tayla-Leigh, Blake, Caedan, and Lachie; Becky, and Grace. Dearly loved grandson of the late Elaine, Robin and Margaret, Heather and the late Don, and much loved nephew of his uncles and aunties.
'Gone Hunting'
In celebration of Aaron's life, a service will be held in the Church of Blessed Sacrament, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Tuesday, December 24, at 1.30pm, private cremation to follow. Donations can be left at the church for Hospice Southland and Ranui House. Messages to 3660 Waipahi Highway, Clinton 9584.
