Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne MCDONALD. View Sign



20.12.1949 - 30.3.2019

Aged 69 years. Dearly loved mum of Jason and Janet, Matthew and Trina, Reece and Jo, Scott and Alicia, cherished grandma of Lauren and Cam and Finlay, Mickayla and Oliver and Tyrone, Tegan, Ella and Harley. Surrogate Mother of cousin Debra and Tony Maheno. Treasured daughter of Fred* and Rene* Wall. Loved Sister and Sister-in-law of Jan* and Barry* Reeve, Reece and Diane Wall. Much cherished Aunt and Great-Aunt of all her nieces and nephews.

"Where's my charger?"

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2.00pm, at the Invercargill Christian Centre, 165 Leet Street, Invercargill. In lieu of flowers there will be donation boxes to both Fountain of Peace NZ and Hospice Southland. Sadly missed by all. Messages to 118 Gimblett Place, Invercargill.







McDONALD, Yvonne Robyn:20.12.1949 - 30.3.2019Aged 69 years. Dearly loved mum of Jason and Janet, Matthew and Trina, Reece and Jo, Scott and Alicia, cherished grandma of Lauren and Cam and Finlay, Mickayla and Oliver and Tyrone, Tegan, Ella and Harley. Surrogate Mother of cousin Debra and Tony Maheno. Treasured daughter of Fred* and Rene* Wall. Loved Sister and Sister-in-law of Jan* and Barry* Reeve, Reece and Diane Wall. Much cherished Aunt and Great-Aunt of all her nieces and nephews."Where's my charger?"A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2.00pm, at the Invercargill Christian Centre, 165 Leet Street, Invercargill. In lieu of flowers there will be donation boxes to both Fountain of Peace NZ and Hospice Southland. Sadly missed by all. Messages to 118 Gimblett Place, Invercargill. Published in Southland Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers