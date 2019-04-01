McDONALD, Yvonne Robyn:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne MCDONALD.
20.12.1949 - 30.3.2019
Aged 69 years. Dearly loved mum of Jason and Janet, Matthew and Trina, Reece and Jo, Scott and Alicia, cherished grandma of Lauren and Cam and Finlay, Mickayla and Oliver and Tyrone, Tegan, Ella and Harley. Surrogate Mother of cousin Debra and Tony Maheno. Treasured daughter of Fred* and Rene* Wall. Loved Sister and Sister-in-law of Jan* and Barry* Reeve, Reece and Diane Wall. Much cherished Aunt and Great-Aunt of all her nieces and nephews.
"Where's my charger?"
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2.00pm, at the Invercargill Christian Centre, 165 Leet Street, Invercargill. In lieu of flowers there will be donation boxes to both Fountain of Peace NZ and Hospice Southland. Sadly missed by all. Messages to 118 Gimblett Place, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019