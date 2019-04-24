WEIR, William Gibson (Bill):

RNZAF# 44965. On Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Stillwater Lifecare, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mavis Margaret Weir (nee Crossan). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Alan and Nola; Marilyn and Laurie; Kevin and Wendy; Dianne and Fergus. Dearly loved brother of Ron. Much loved Grandfather to Aaron, Tracey, Shawn, Brett, Anna, Jala, Toni, Gemma, Kellea, Darren and Holly. Loved and respected Great-Grandfather to his 19 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 10.30am, on Monday, April 29, at Marsden House, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, followed by refreshments. Bill will then be transferred to Rototai Cemetery, Takaka for interment. Messages to 553 Waimea Rd, Annesbrook, Nelson. Grateful thanks to the staff at Stillwater Lifecare for their wonderful care of Bill in the last few months.





